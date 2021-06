LAKEVIEW, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents of a Lakeview trailer park had to evacuate early Saturday morning after one trailer caught on fire.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the scene around 12:48 a.m. Everyone made it out safely and no one was injured.

Police said the trailer was not a total loss, however, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

