Lakeview house fire causes thousands of dollars in damage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Fire Department were called to a house fire on the 3000 block of Lakeview Ave. on Thursday, April 16.

Officials on scene tell 2 NEWS a neighbor saw a fire in a nearby home and called. Upon arrival, crews found a fire in the front room of the home and were able to quickly put out the flames.

No one was in the home at the time of the incident and no one was injured. Officials estimate the home sustained around $5,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

