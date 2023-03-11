HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A group of women are celebrating International Women’s Month with a poker night tournament.

A night of ladies poker fun will take place beginning Saturday at 5 p.m. at American Legion Post 200 in Huber Heights. The flyer says the tournament is open to only ladies as they go head to head in playing Texas Hold ‘Em poker.

Interested attendees will be able to “buy in” for $40, which will include a $5 hall fee, $5 for the “High Hand” and $30 for the prize pot. Those looking to rebuy can do so for $10, but there is a limit of two.

If you want to complete an add-on, you are able to do so for $20 at the break for 25K in chips.

At the event, there will also be a 50-50 raffle for attendees! The items for the raffle are said to include door prizes and gift baskets. Also during the event, attendees will be able to enjoy various appetizers and desserts.

All of the proceeds raised from the raffle will be donated to YWCA Dayton. Handouts will be available at the event on different women’s topics, like domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault and women’s health to help women that may need information or tips.