DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for something to do for Labor Day weekend? Here’s a list of events and activities happening in the Miami Valley.
Labor Day Family Value Weekend at Young’s Jersey Dairy
Fun for the whole family with mini golf, batting cages, a driving range and more.
- September 2 to 5
- 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs
- $16 for ages 12 & over and $10 for ages 11 & under
Labor Day Weekend at Dayton KOA
Special events will take place and El Diablo Food Truck will be there.
- September 2 to 5
- 7796 Wellbaum Rd., Brookville
Swim with your pup before the Wilson Pool closes for the season!
- September 5, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- $5 per family
- Wilson Pool, West Carrollton
Middletown Pickleball Labor Day Marathon
Two days of pickleball at Lefferson Park in Middletown.
- September 4 to 5
- $15 at the gate
- Lefferson Park, Breiel Boulevard, Middletown
A buy one, get one free sale for laser tag and the laser maze for Labor Day.
- September 5, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- 533 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville
Fifty percent off all attractions on Labor Day.
- September, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 6196 Poe Ave., Dayton
Music, games and more will take place to raise money for Archbishop Alter High School.
- September 2 to 4
- 940 East David Rd., Kettering
- View the events schedule here
It’s the opening weekend for this beloved festival, featuring music, shows, shops and more!
- September 3 to 5
- 10542 East State Route 73, Waynesville
