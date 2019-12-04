Kylen Gregory’s sentence upheld in case of teen’s shooting death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An 11-year prison sentence Kylen Gregory received in adult court for the shooting death of Ronnie Bowers will be imposed, after a juvenile court found that he would not be amenable to care or rehabilitation within the Juvenile Court system.

On July 20, 2017, the juvenile court judge granted a motion from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office to transfer Gregory to be tried as an adult, following an amenability hearing.

He was indicted on two counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, and one count of discharge of a firearm at or near a prohibited premises.

After a trial, a jury found him guilty on two counts of reckless homicide and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises on November 13, 2018.

On April 23, 2019, he pleaded guilty to five counts of felonious assault.

He was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison.

Per Ohio law, his sentence was stayed and Gregory received a second amenability hearing in juvenile court.

Wednesday, the Juvenile Court ruled that he would not be amenable to treatment in the juvenile system, and that 15 months would not be a sufficient amount of time to rehabilitate him.

As a result, the 11 year prison sentence will be imposed.

“The sentence originally imposed by the adult court and now by the juvenile court judge is appropriate. We are pleased that the juvenile court judge transferred the defendant and re-imposed the 11-year sentence,” said Prosecutor Mat Heck.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.