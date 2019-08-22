K’s Restaurant will not reopen following July fire

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The owner of K’s Restaurant in Brookville has decided to retire and will not reopen the establishment following a fire last month.

“We had a fire back in July that has required many repairs,” says a post on their Facebook page. “Although we are working hard to make those repairs, after much thought and consideration, Donna has decided not to reopen the restaurant and retire.”

They went on to thank all of the customers who supported the restaurant throughout the years and reminisced that it was a gathering place for many families to celebrate special events and moments.

Those with K’s Restaurant gift cards can redeem them at The Sugar Shoppe Bakery at 209 Market Street, where you can still find pies made with K’s recipe.

