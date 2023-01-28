DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kroger has teamed up with Wright State University in an effort to combat food uncertainty on campus.

Wright State is on a mission to make sure that every student enrolled at the university will not have to worry about where their next meal would come from. An initiative to provide help will be taking place at the college’s homecoming game at Wright State Nutter Center on January 28.

The Wright State Assistant Director for External Operations, Brandon Hays, says the university is trying to help students that are in need of food.

“We want to eliminate any food uncertainty on our campus, so you can walk in there, no questions asked and they have a fully stocked pantry ready to go,” Hays said.

At the basketball game, the university will be collecting select food items to help keep the food pantry within the school stocked. Kroger has even stepped into the effort to feed students in need and have announced they will be matching donations.

By donating a food item, you will be able to score a ticket to the next basketball game, which is all for a good cause.

“Anyone who brings in a canned food or a non-perishable food item or makes a monetary donation will get a ticket to our next home game and Kroger will match every one of those up to $5,000.”

Hays says he is happy Kroger made the initiative and is grateful to be a part of the Raider community.

“This level of support was really unexpected, so, it’s really exciting. It’s really cool that we can get that in front of our fans. It’s part of what I love about Wright State,” Hays said. “It’s such a community and everyone is willing to help and if it’s for our students our fans donors constituents always steps up.”

The Raiders face the Green Bay Phoenix Saturday, January 28 at 7 p.m. inside the Nutter Center.