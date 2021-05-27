Kroger to offer $1 million payouts, free groceries for a year to lucky vaccinated customers

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Following the success Ohio’s Vax-a-Million vaccine lottery, Kroger Health is launching a new incentive program to help get more Americans vaccinated.

The #CommunityImmunity giveaway campaign starts the week of May 31, providing people — including customers and associates — the opportunity to win one of five $1 million payouts and 50 chances to win free groceries for a year.

According to Kroger, the program comes after a collaboration with the Biden Administration to encourage increased vaccinations as part of the national push to have at least 70% of U.S. adults with at least their first dose by July 10.

“The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO.

Kroger Health will announce prizes, official rules and eligibility the week of May 31 for the #CommunityImmunity giveaway. Prizes will include five $1 million giveaways for a total of $5 million and 10 free groceries-for-a-year giveaways each week for five weeks, totaling 50 winners.