Kroger to donate building, funding following closure of Springfield store

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield said in a release Tuesday Kroger will donate the building that currently houses the Kroger store on South Limestone St.

According to the release, The Kroger Co. will donate the building and associated equipment located at 1822 S. Limestone Street and provide funding for food and transportation after the scheduled March 4 closing of that location.

Kroger announced in January it would close the store. The announcement was immediately met with concerns from the community and the City of limited access to fresh food and the creation of a food desert in the area.

Community members, city, county and state leaders approached Kroger and asked the company to donate the building and land, and also to donate more than $50,000 to support the building and food bank services after the closure.

“When it became clear to us that Kroger would not keep the South Limestone store open, we asked the company to do right by our community,” said City Manager Bryan Heck. “Closing this store left the community without fresh food options and would create difficulties for some individuals to reach other grocery stores due to mobility issues.”

Heck said that officials are moving forward in talks with potential developers and community organizations to map out a future for the South Limestone property.

“This community is resilient; I’m proud of the way that this community comes together to find solutions to difficult issues,” said Heck. “We succeed when we work together, it’s when we are at our best, and this community is committed to finding positive outcomes in the wake of Kroger’s decision.”

A community meeting to discuss Kroger’s announcement will take place Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Dome, 700 S. Limestone St. 2 NEWS will attend the meeting Tuesday night and keep you updated when more information is available.