Kroger rolling out fees for cash back at checkout

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Kroger grocery stores are now rolling out fees when you request cash back when using a debit card.

The Cincinnati-based grocery chain says they have implemented the fees due to banks raising ATM fees and other retailers limiting the amount of cash back available.

Many Kroger stores now charge $.50 for cash back below $100 and $3.50 for cash back between $100 and $300. The fee is reduced by $.50 when using a Kroger Plus Card.

According to Amy McCormick with Kroger, the fee is currently not in place in Columbus division stores. There is no ETA on when the fee will be coming to Columbus.

@kroger not fooling me…. I’ve gotten cash back for free at Kroger, saving me a trip to the ATM for years. All without your NEW fee, which you’re disingenuously introduce as a convenience… pic.twitter.com/Jy9SabOILY — Tyler (@TylerFromOhio) July 14, 2019

Our cash back program is designed to save customers money vs. using an ATM machine. Our cash back program allows customers to get cash in the safety and convenience of our checkstands. Our cash back program allows customers to get up to $300 cash back, and that’s a convenience they can’t get with any of our competitors. When customers scan their Kroger card, the .50 cent fee is waived for cash back up to $100 and the fee is $3.00 for the amount higher than $100. @kroger

Kroger-owned Dillons grocery stores started charging a fee for cash back in March.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.