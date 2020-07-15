Kroger requiring customers to wear masks starting July 22

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting July 22, Kroger stores will require customers at all locations to wear a mask while shopping.

A statement from the company on social media reads: “With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks.”

Their announcement follows one from Walmart, who hours earlier said customers will be required to wear masks starting July 20.

