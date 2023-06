DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kroger is looking to expand one of its locations in the Miami Valley.

Kroger has filed for permits to expand into the old CVS building at Eichelberger Shopping Center on E Stroop Road, according to documents obtained by 2 NEWS from the City of Kettering’s Planning Department.

This would expand the Kroger from nearly 59 thousand square feet to more than 72 thousand.

There is no word yet on when the expansion could happen.