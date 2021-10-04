DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger Health and Wellness announced that all pharmacy and Little Clinic locations are now offering flu shots and COVID-19 boosters to the communities of Dayton, Greater Cincinnati, and Northern Kentucky.

The company said it has started a ‘vaccine power hour’ during the first hour of business where locations are dedicated to only provide flu, COVID-19 and other vaccines.

“With the flu season quickly approaching, it is important to remind our population about the importance of getting your flu shot, and your COVID-19 vaccine if not yet vaccinated to help protect against severe illness,” said Ryan Davis, Kroger Health & Wellness Division Leader. “Getting both vaccines is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from getting sick with COVID-19 and the flu this fall and winter.”

Patients can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster and the flu shot at the same time, the release said.

According to the CDC, everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions. The release said vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of serious complications from influenza.

The release said it is recommended that individuals receive the flu vaccine by the end of October

Click here to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, or here to make an appointment for your flu shot.