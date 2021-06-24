Kroger offering $50K in DoorDash gift cards as COVID vaccine incentive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — DoorDash has partnered with Giant Eagle and Kroger to give Ohioans a total of $50,000 in DoorDash Community Credits gift cards if they’re vaccinated between June 25 and June 30.

“Vaccines are our strongest tool against this virus, and I encourage all eligible Ohioans to get vaccinated. The more people that get vaccinated, the more quickly we can all return to living the lives we want,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

Ohioans who are vaccinated at participating Kroger and Giant Eagle locations during this time frame will walk away with $25 gift cards, while supplies last.

