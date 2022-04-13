DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kroger will be changing the way its popular fuel points program works.

According to Kroger, recent updates to the fuel points program will allow customers to choose which month’s fuel points they would like to use. Before the update, the system would default to the largest discount available.

Kroger also said that customers can now select how much they want to save at the pump. There will also be additional time on the display to make fuel points selections.

Signage will be placed at the pump to alert customers of the changes.

For questions regarding fuel points, customers can call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377).