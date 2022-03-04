RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Riverside is preparing for a new grocery store to bring both food and jobs to the area.

On Friday, March 4, Kroger leaders and City of Riverside officials broke ground at the location of what will be a new Kroger store, the release said. This location will not only provide another source of food to the community but is also expected to provide jobs to 160 associates.

This store, located at 601 Woodman Drive, will be over 100,000 square feet and include a five-pump gas station, pharmacy drive-up window, 15 Pick Up parking spaces and expanded departments, the release said.

The groundbreaking was held at 9 am on Friday. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2023.