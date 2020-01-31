Kroger location set to close in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland announced Friday that Kroger is closing a location in the city in March.

Copeland said the city confirmed with Kroger that the Kroger on 1822 S. Limestone Street will closed on March 3. This will be the second Kroger closure in Springfield following the closure of the location on Home Road.

“The closure will have an adverse impact not only in terms of lost jobs in our community, but also on our friends and neighbors in the surrounding neighborhoods who have long depended on the South Limestone Kroger for their shopping needs,” Copeland said. “We are extremely mindful of the void that this will create for area residents who already find retail options in their neighborhoods to be limited.”

Springfield is reaching out to community stakeholders and organizations to talk about grocery options after the announcement.

“The interests and wellbeing of those in our community remains our top priority and we will continue to work tirelessly to improve the day-to-day lives of everyone in Springfield,” Copeland said.