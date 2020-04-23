Kroger, Kettering Health Network partner to offer COVID-19 testing

FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. The federal government is rushing protective equipment to states for medical workers who will be on the front lines of the growing coronavirus pandemic. But at least in two states promised deliveries are falling far short of requests and even include expired items. Washington state has received at least two shipments and state health officials say they need more. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger Health, with support from Kettering Health Network, will establish drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites through the end of May.

The first site will be on the Kettering Medical Center campus in the Kettering College parking lot at 3535 Southern Boulevard in Dayton from April 23 until April 25 from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Community members should register at Kroger Health’s website and use their virtual screening tool, based on CDC guidelines, to help determine eligibility for testing. Those who are eligible can then select the appropriate testing location and appointment time. You should receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork.

When patients arrive for their appointment, they should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A healthcare practitioner will approach the car and let you know when to roll your window down. The testing involves a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider.

You can expect test results within roughly 48 hours. Those results will be communicated by Kroger Health.

“This work, like all the work we do, is guided by our values and Our Promise to Feed the Human Spirit,” said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. “As we continue to create partnerships that offer easy-to-access testing, we are proud of our commitment to serving our customers and our communities. Kroger and The Little Clinic will donate all professional services at the drive-thru testing facilities, including orders and observing the COVID-19 test.”

The Kettering Medical Center site can handle about 330 tests per day.

“When Kroger Health asked us to partner with them on COVID-19 testing sites, it really was an easy decision, as there is a great need for more testing sites in southwest Ohio,” said Fred Manchur, CEO and president of Kettering Health Network. “Kroger Health and Kettering Health Network are committed to promoting the health and well-being of our community. During this pandemic, one of the greatest needs is for increased access to testing. We are joining together to address that need.”

This onsite testing is supported by laboratory services from eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.