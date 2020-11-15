Kroger in Huber Heights closes due to power outage

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kroger located in Huber Heights is closed due to a power outage Sunday.

An employee at the store said the power has been out for a few hours and it is unclear when it will be back on.

Widespread power outages and damage to structures have continued to be reported Sunday as severe weather affects the Miami Valley.

A high wind advisory has been issued for much of the Miami Valley until 7 p.m.