DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger is holding an in-store and virtual hiring event for veterans, active military, and their family members.

From 2 to 5 pm on Wednesday, November 10, you can apply for full and part-time positions throughout the Cincinnati/Dayton Division, a release by the company said.

Kroger said that positions include all-purpose clerks, manufacturing, distribution centers and delivery, department managers, e-commerce and pharmacy, among others.

“Kroger values our military and has a longstanding commitment to supporting the Cincinnati and Dayton military communities,” said Jenifer Moore, spokesperson. “We recognize the skills and experience our brave servicemen and women have to offer through their military experience and we look forward to hiring our heroes and look forward to feeding their future.”

To apply for one of these positions, click here.