Kroger hiring for new store in Riverside: Here’s how you can apply

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Kroger announced plans to open a store in Riverside in place of the former Kmart on Woodman Drive.

“Kroger is proud to bring a fresh and friendly customer experience to the Riverside community,” said Erin Rolfes, corporate affairs manager, Cincinnati/Dayton division of Kroger. “We believe Fresh for Everyone means having the right products our customers need when they need them. This new store is a great step toward that goal.”

City officials say that getting this Kroger is a game changer for the community.

“The city thanks Kroger and their entire team for their commitment to reinvest in Riverside,” said community development director Gary Burkholder.

Construction on the site will begin soon but specifics are not yet available.

The new store is expected to employ roughly 160 associates. Click here if you’re interested in learning more about a career with Kroger.