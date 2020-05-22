Kroger Health offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Troy Hospital

FILE – In this March 20, 2020, file photo, people in protective gear administer a test for the new coronavirus at a drive-thru testing center in Paramus, N.J. Feeling sick and stressed, people in the states hardest hit by the coronavirus have continued to stream into drive-thru testing sites, hoping to get guidance about whether to seek treatment, or reassurance that they aren’t infected. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger Health will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Troy Hospital next week.

The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. from May 26 through May 28 on the Troy Hospital campus, located at 600 W. Main Street.

Those who request a test will use a virtual screening tool based on CDC guidelines to determine their eligibility. If you are eligible, you will then select a testing location and appointment time. Participants will then receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork.

Patients should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A health care practitioner will approach the vehicle and alert the patient when it’s time to roll their window down.

The drive-thru location, made possible by Kettering Health Network, utilizes a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Test results are expected within roughly 48 hours.

Kroger Health expects to administer 250 tests per day.

Click here to register.