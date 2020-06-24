DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger Health will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Good Neighbor House for three days.
The site will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. from June 24 through June 27 on 627 East First Street in Dayton.
Those who request a test will use a virtual screening tool based on CDC guidelines to determine their eligibility. If you are eligible, you will then select a testing location and appointment time. Participants will then receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork.
Patients should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A health care practitioner will approach the vehicle and alert the patient when it’s time to roll their window down.
The drive-thru location, made possible eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), utilizes a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Test results are expected within roughly 48 hours.
Kroger Health expects to administer 300 tests per day.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Kroger Health offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Good Neighbor House
- Dayton day care center shuts down after COVID-19 outbreak
- Ohio day care centers suing over COVID-19 restrictions
- Senator’s bill would pay taxpayers $4,000 to take a vacation
- Free COVID-19 testing happening in Greene County Wednesday