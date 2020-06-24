Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Kroger Health offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Good Neighbor House

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger Health will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Good Neighbor House for three days.

The site will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. from June 24 through June 27 on 627 East First Street in Dayton.

Those who request a test will use a virtual screening tool based on CDC guidelines to determine their eligibility. If you are eligible, you will then select a testing location and appointment time. Participants will then receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork.

Patients should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A health care practitioner will approach the vehicle and alert the patient when it’s time to roll their window down.

The drive-thru location, made possible eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), utilizes a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Test results are expected within roughly 48 hours.

Kroger Health expects to administer 300 tests per day.

Click here to register.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS