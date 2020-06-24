Kroger Health offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Good Neighbor House

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger Health will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Good Neighbor House for three days.

The site will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. from June 24 through June 27 on 627 East First Street in Dayton.

Those who request a test will use a virtual screening tool based on CDC guidelines to determine their eligibility. If you are eligible, you will then select a testing location and appointment time. Participants will then receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork.

Patients should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A health care practitioner will approach the vehicle and alert the patient when it’s time to roll their window down.

The drive-thru location, made possible eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), utilizes a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Test results are expected within roughly 48 hours.

Kroger Health expects to administer 300 tests per day.

Click here to register.