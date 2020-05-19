Kroger Health offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Soin Medical Center

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger Health will offer additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Soin Medical Center, made possible through support from Kettering Health Network.

The site will be operational from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 19 through May 21 at the Soin Medical Center site located at 3535 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek.

Those interested in a test will use a virtual screening tool based on CDC guidelines to determine if they are eligible. From there, they can choose a testing location and appointment time. An email confirmation will be sent out with pre-appointment paperwork.

When patients arrive for their test, they should have a photo ID ready and leave their windows rolled up for check-in. A healthcare practitioner will approach the patient’s car and let them know when to roll their window down.

The drive-thru location utilizes a self-administered nasal swab that must be ordered and observed by a provider. Test results are expected within roughly 48 hours.

Kroger Health expects to administer 250 tests per day.

