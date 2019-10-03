Kroger cuts hundreds of jobs nationwide – including Dayton

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – Hundreds of people are being laid off from Kroger, according to our partners at WLWT.

Managers in the Cincinnati/Dayton division have already been let go, WLWT reports.

In a statement, a Kroger spokesperson said in part:

“As part of ongoing talent management, many store operating divisions are evaluating middle management roles and team structures with an eye toward keeping resources close to the customer.”

Kroger has not given an exact number as to how many people will be laid off.

