Kroger confirms data breach may impact pharmacy, money services customers

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger confirmed Friday that a recent data breach may impact its pharmacy and money services customers.

The company said it was notified in January that an unauthorized person gained access to company files through Accellion, a third-party company used to secure file transfers.

Kroger said no credit or debit card information or customer account passwords were affected by the breach.

Additionally, the company said current and certain former associates will be notified that certain HR records have been impacted.

The grocery giant said it has since stopped using Accellion’s services and reported the incident to federal law enforcement.

“While Kroger has no indication of fraud or misuse of personal information as a result of this incident, out of an abundance of caution Kroger has arranged to offer credit monitoring to all affected individuals at no cost to them,” said Kroger in a release.

For more information, visit www.Kroger.com/AccellionIncident.