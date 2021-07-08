Kroger ‘Baseball Buddies’ returns to give one child game experience with Dayton Dragons

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger is giving kids the opportunity to join the Dayton Dragons game experience with ‘Baseball Buddies.’

Children 7 to 13 years old can enter to be part of the program. Each winner will receive tickets to a Dayton Dragons game, a custom Dragons jersey, a hat, backpack, autographed baseball and more. Buddies will also be a part of the Dragons starting lineup on their game day.

One winner will be randomly selected for the grand prize.

To enter, visit a local Kroger and ask for a sign-up form. You can also visit www.daytondragons.com/buddies to enter for your chance to win.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Cause of death for Brunswick woman who died after riding roller coaster

Missing 1-year-old found in Dayton

Newsfeed Now: Former Pres. Trump sues big tech; No fans at Olympics after Tokyo declares COVID-19 emergency

Dog dies after being dragged by vehicle in Ross County

Bill Cosby attorneys hold media briefing

Iowa man facing weapons charges post bond, exits jail, later proposes

More News