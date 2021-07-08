Kroger ‘Baseball Buddies’ returns to give one child game experience with Dayton Dragons

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger is giving kids the opportunity to join the Dayton Dragons game experience with ‘Baseball Buddies.’

Children 7 to 13 years old can enter to be part of the program. Each winner will receive tickets to a Dayton Dragons game, a custom Dragons jersey, a hat, backpack, autographed baseball and more. Buddies will also be a part of the Dragons starting lineup on their game day.

One winner will be randomly selected for the grand prize.

To enter, visit a local Kroger and ask for a sign-up form. You can also visit www.daytondragons.com/buddies to enter for your chance to win.