Kroger Aquatic Center will be closed this weekend, 10 employees under ‘precautionary self-quarantine’

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kroger Aquatic Center will be closed July 18 and July 19 as workers plan to conduct extra cleaning, sanitation, maintenance, and training.
The City of Huber Heights posted a service interruption alert for the center on Thursday and cited a staffing shortage, saying that as a result of external high school athletic participation, ten employees have been placed on “precautionary self-quarantine” by high school staff through the weekend.
The City stressed that the closure is not due to an outbreak of identified cases at or within the Kroger Aquatic Center.
