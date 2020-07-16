Kroger Aquatic Center will be closed this weekend, 10 employees under ‘precautionary self-quarantine’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kroger Aquatic Center will be closed July 18 and July 19 as workers plan to conduct extra cleaning, sanitation, maintenance, and training.

The City of Huber Heights posted a service interruption alert for the center on Thursday and cited a staffing shortage, saying that as a result of external high school athletic participation, ten employees have been placed on “precautionary self-quarantine” by high school staff through the weekend.

The City stressed that the closure is not due to an outbreak of identified cases at or within the Kroger Aquatic Center.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS