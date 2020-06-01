HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kroger Aquatic Center opens for the season June 1 with updated rules regarding social distancing and additional cleaning efforts.
The center will open its gates at 12 p.m. for residents and pass holders and then 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for everyone else. Every Monday and Wednesday in June will only be for residents and pass holders as well.
Pricing information for a seasons pass can be found on the City of Huber Heights’ website.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Kroger Aquatic Center opens for summer season
- Payne Recreation Center reopens to pass holders
- Clayton, Englewood, Union work to improve fire departments together
- Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
- Protests reducing COVID-19 testing, could be ‘giving the virus another head start’