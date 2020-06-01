Kroger Aquatic Center opens for summer season

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kroger Aquatic Center opens for the season June 1 with updated rules regarding social distancing and additional cleaning efforts.

The center will open its gates at 12 p.m. for residents and pass holders and then 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for everyone else. Every Monday and Wednesday in June will only be for residents and pass holders as well.

Pricing information for a seasons pass can be found on the City of Huber Heights’ website.