Kroc Center vaccine clinic targets Hispanic community in effort to increase vaccinations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A partnership between the Dayton Hispanic Chamber, Dayton Kroc Center and Premier Health is bringing a vaccine clinic to the Kroc Center. While all are welcome, there is a focus in getting people in the Hispanic community to the clinic and vaccinated because many live in the county live in close proximity to the Kroc Center.

Saturday, about 180 people signed up for the clinic and got the Pfizer vaccine. Robert Salinas, President of the Hispanic Chamber says this is his mission because the Hispanic community is hard hit by the pandemic.

“I’ve lost a brother in law to COVID, I’ve lost an uncle to COVID, I’ve lost two first cousins to COVID and I’ve lost three classmates,” shared Salinas. He also said that pandemic was a hard time for his 93-year-old mother who become lonely and isolated before passing in January of this year.

The CDC says that Hispanic or Latino people are 30 percent more likely than White people to contract COVID, 3.1 times more likely to be hospitalized because of COVID and 2.3 times more likely to die of COVID-19.

Salinas says misinformation has been a barrier to getting many people in his community vaccinated.

“What we really need to do is to hear from our doctors, the Spanish-speaking doctors and the ones who have influence,” he said.

He also shared that there are people in the community who don’t want to risk exposing their immigration status for the vaccine. But there are guidelines in place to prevent that and also resources to help

“The first thing we told people to make sure that they were comfortable when we started taking names…and we want to work with Premier Health more because of this, he assured me that those names would not be shared with anyone,” explained Salinas.

And executive director of the Dayton Hispanic Chamber, Claudia Cortez-Reinhardt decided to get vaccinated on camera to build trust in her community and share her own story. She says she understands the hesitation since she felt it once herself.

“I was hesitant myself at first,” she said. “I thought ‘I’m healthy I’m not going to get the virus. But I convinced myself that it is the right thing to do. I don’t want to get the virus, I don’t want to risk my family and other people.”

Now, there will be one vaccine clinic at the Kroc center every three weeks.

