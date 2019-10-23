Kroc Center set to celebrate grand opening of Kroc Park

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center is set to celebrate the grand opening of Kroc Park, the center announced Wednesday.
The grand opening event will take place at the park from 1 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, Oct. 26 and will include a family-friendly festival, carnival games, bounce houses, face painting, and more.
"We are excited for the community to come, have fun and enjoy this family environment," Major Stanley Senak, Administrator of the Kroc Center, said.
