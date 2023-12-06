MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is in custody after allegedly ramming police cruisers and taking police on a chase through Miami Township.

Officers from the Kettering Police Department received information from FLOCK cameras that the driver of a vehicle was driving through the city of Kettering on Tuesday, Dec. 5. When Kettering police officers finally found the vehicle, it was near the intersection of Lamme and W Stroop roads in Miami Twp.

To keep the suspect from being able to flee, Kettering officers tried to conduct a vehicle intercept. The suspect is accused of ramming both of the Kettering cruisers, continuing to flee, according to police.

Two additional officers that were not in the initial interception then began pursuing the suspect.

Miami Township police officers began to attempt to stop the suspect. Officers deployed stop sticks near the intersection of Fox Run and Mad River roads.

“As the vehicle slowed due to the stop sticks deployment, the first pursuing officer was able to conduct a successful PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver to terminate the pursuit,” Kettering police said.

Around 8:31 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody around the intersection of Lois Circle and Mad River Road.

Police say charges of Failure to Comply, felony Possession of Drugs, Felonious Assault, 3 misdemeanor warrants through KPD and a felony warrant through Adult Parole Authority are all pending.

No injuries are believed to have been sustained to either the officers or suspect.