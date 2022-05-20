URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) — After almost seventy years, a soldier killed during the Korean War is coming home.

The remains of Army Cpl. Charles E. Hiltibran will be interred May 28, at Oak Dale Cemetery. Graveside services will be performed by Walter and Lewis Funeral Home preceding the interment.

“A native of Cable, Hiltibran was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, when he was reported missing in action Dec. 2, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea,” a release from the DPAA states.

Photo courtesy of the U. S. Army Human Resources Command Public Affairs Office

Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. He was just 19-years-old.

Hiltibran’s remains were turned over by North Korea on July 27, 2018. He was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency April 20, 2020 after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence, as well as anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

Additional information about Cpl. Hiltibran can be found here.

To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving, visit the DPAA website or call (703) 699-1420/1169.