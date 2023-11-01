MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The remains of a missing soldier will be laid to rest in Miamisburg.

Korean War soldier remains were recently identified as Army Pfc. Billy A. DeBord. Originally from Miamisburg, DeBord was a member of F Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, Eighth U.S. Army.

(Photo/DPAA)

DeBord was 18 when he died on the battlefield near Yongdong, South Korea in July of 1950. He was unaccounted for following a battle with the North Korean People’s Army and presumed dead by the end of 1953.

In 2019, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began lab analysis on unidentified remains in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

DeBord’s remains were identified through chest radiograph comparison along with dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis in April 2023.

DeBord will be buried on Nov. 11 at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg.

Over 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

