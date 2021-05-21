Koehler Announces NASA Partnership with Springfield’s FlyOhio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – State Representative Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) Friday announced a Springfield-based flight research center will be a part of NASA’s advanced air mobility research site. The announcement follows an award given to the flight research center, FlyOhio, which will allow for supplementary research of flying cars and drones in Springfield and other locations across the state.

A release from FlyOhio said NASA also plans to use FlyOhio to push to reality “multiple use cases for personal travel and delivery of goods across the state of Ohio”. The firm said this will ultimately help shape the future of passenger travel and cargo delivery, only strengthening the site’s continued role in such research.

“I am proud to see this incredible partnership with NASA unfold right here in the 79th Ohio House District,” said Koehler. “I would like to thank the local organizations for their advocacy to include FlyOhio in such an exciting advancement of aerospace in the state and across the country.”

FlyOhio is located at the Beckley Municipal Airport, which is home to several aerospace advancements, including research of drone flight beyond a drone pilot’s visual line of sight and the Springfield Air National Guard Base whose mission includes remotely flying Predator drones around the world.