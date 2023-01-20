DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — When it comes to recording police activity, what are your rights and how far can you go?

According to the Ohio Bar, as a bystander, it is legal to record police interactions. If you see someone stopped by the police you are permitted to take pictures or video, however, it is important that you do not interfere.

The Ohio Bar said to not say things that could escalate the situation, or attempt to stop an arrest. It is also important that you do not touch or reach for police officers.

If you are the subject of a police stop, you are not prohibited from making a recording, however, you may want to ensure that your actions are not viewed as aggressive and that your hands are visible.

Criminal Defense Attorney Nick Allen talks about the importance of bystander video during investigations, “Your video can show others what happened if you narrate it, provides a clearer picture which holds everyone involved accountable for their actions.”

