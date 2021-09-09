‘Know Your Rights’: Dayton HRC, DPD to host session on police interactions

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Human Relations Council (HRC) and Dayton Police Department (DPD) will host the first “Know Your Rights and Responsibilities” session on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The session will be at 6:30 p.m., at the Gem City Market community room on Salem Avenue as a step in implementing Dayton’s police reform recommendations, according to a release.

“Our goal is to have safer and more positive encounters and interactions with the public. This is a great opportunity for residents to ask questions directly to police officers as well as legal scholars,” said Matthew Carper, Interim Director and Chief of Police.

Professor Thaddeus Hoffmeister, University of Dayton School of Law, will present information on the rights and responsibilities of residents when interacting with police. Space is limited but participants may register here.

“It can be an unnerving experience. We have seen how all too often how routine stops can turn into life-threatening situations. We want to prevent this and are excited to give the community an opportunity to hear from trusted and reliable sources on how to stay safe,” said Erica Fields, Executive Director at the HRC.

Future sessions will be held at various locations throughout the city of Dayton over the coming year. The sessions came out of the recommendations of the Use of Force Working Group during police reform conversations, according to a release. The goal of the recommendation is to ensure that Dayton residents know and understand their legal rights and responsibilities during encounters with DPD.

“As the co-chair of the Use of Force Working Group in the police reform process, I heard clearly from citizens who were unsure about their own rights and proper officer conduct during an interaction with law enforcement,” said Commissioner Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. “I am excited that the Know Your Rights and Responsibilities trainings, which were a key recommendation of the working group, are coming to fruition. I’m confident these events will help to assist those in the community to possess the tools to confidently assert their rights when engaging with law enforcement.”