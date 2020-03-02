KKK-affiliated group applies to return to Courthouse Square

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The KKK-affiliated group that held a rally in Courthouse Square last May has filed a petition to return to the city.

Montgomery County public records reveal that the Honorable Sacred Knights, from Madison, Indiana, submitted a permit application to host a “public speaking” event on September 5, 2020 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

To date, the county has not approved their application.

The group rallied in Courthouse Square back in May of 2019, drawing a large crowd of protesters outside the rally.

County Administrator Michael Colbert released a statement, saying, “Montgomery County has received an application from the same group that came to Court House Square last year. At this time, the application has not been approved.”

The City of Dayton will hold a news conference Monday evening, where Mayor Whaley is expected to comment on the situation.