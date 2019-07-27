Kiwanis Club partners with Foodbank for food distribution event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The local Kiwanis Club joined in the tornado recovery effort in Old North Dayton on Friday.

In partnership with the Foodbank of Dayton, the group held a food distribution on Troy Street.

Volunteers handed out fresh foods like meat, dairy, and fruit.

Kiwanis International granted the Dayton chapter $5,000 to help with tornado recovery. The chapter’s president says the group is thrilled to see the immediate impact.

“Most of us felt so helpless, because we didn’t know what to do and this particular grant, we’re not allowed to rebuild things with it. We have to serve with it,” says Diane Graham, President of the Kiwanis Club of Dayton.

The group will use the rest of the grant money to buy school uniforms for kids.

