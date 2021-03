GERMANTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were sent to a kitchen fire on South Maple Street in Germantown early Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the incident happened around 3:35 p.m. Crews arrived to flames coming from a single story residence.

There has been no word on whether the residence was occupied and the cause is currently under investigation.

WDTN.com will update this developing story when more details are available.