Kitchen fire leaves family displaced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A family was displaced after a kitchen fire at a duplex in Dayton Thursday evening.
It happened around 7 pm at a residence off of Harvard Boulevard.
Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS that smoke could be seen coming from the building upon their arrival.
It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.
The Red Cross responded to the scene to help the family find a place to stay.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.