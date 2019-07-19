Kitchen fire leaves family displaced

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A family was displaced after a kitchen fire at a duplex in Dayton Thursday evening.

It happened around 7 pm at a residence off of Harvard Boulevard.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS that smoke could be seen coming from the building upon their arrival.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to help the family find a place to stay.

