Kitchen fire in Sidney moves to attic, all residents safe

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney Fire Department was called to a house fire on North Vandemark Road on Saturday, April 25, all occupants were out of the building when they arrived.

Authorities were dispatched at 3:23 a.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves of the house. Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the kitchen of the house but found the fire had moved to the attic as well.

Once the fire was fully extinguished, authorities estimated that the loss to the property is around $35,000 and around $15,000 for its contents.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department Investigation Unit.