KISS concert at Nutter Center postponed after frontman tests positive for COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — KISS is postponing their next four tour dates, which includes Thursday’s concert scheduled at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

Paul Stanley tweeted Monday that he just recovered from COVID-19, but Wright State University told 2 NEWS that Gene Simmons has tested positive and is exhibiting mild symptoms.

The band and crew will be in isolation for the next 10 days.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored when the new dates are announced. More information will be emailed directly to ticketholders.