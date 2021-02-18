Kings Island to open for 2021 season May 15

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kings Island will open for the 2021 season on May 15.

The theme park announced on its website that a season pass preview weekend on:

Saturday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials invite all 2020 and 2021 gold and platinum passholders to attend. Kings Island will honor 2020 season passes for the 2021 season.

Soak City Water Park will open Saturday, May 29. A full Soak City schedule, as well as fall and winter schedule, will be announced later this year.

To view the theme parks current calendar, click here.