MASON, Ohio (WDTN) — Opening Day at Kings Island is April 15 and the amusement park has announced a limited-time deal that will end very quickly.

The Warren County park is offering a “Park Opening Sale,” which drastically decreases the cost of a ticket to just $34.99 instead of the regular priced ticket of $85 at the gate. Tickets for the sale are only for one-day admission to the park which is open to the public until June 30.

People that are over 3 years old are able to have the ticket for their admittance. Children that are 2 years old and younger get into the park for free, according to the park.

Kings Island offers rides and attractions across the park like Boo Blasters on Boo Hill, the Eiffel Tower, Grand Carousel, Joe Cool’s Dodgem School, Orion and so much more!

To take advantage of the deal, the amusement park’s website says the offer will expire at the end of the day on Friday, April 7 at midnight.

If you would like to go to the park after June 30 and don’t yet have a ticket for then or a season pass, you can click here to purchase or find out more information about the meal plans and passes the park offers.