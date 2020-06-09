Kings Island announces reopening protocol, Public Health urges heavy consideration of recreational activities

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Kings Island announced they will reopen July 2 for season pass holders, and then for daily ticket holders on July 12.

As these recreational activities are reopening, Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health said if you’re trying to decide between an activity outside or inside, choosing outdoors is healthier. But they stressed the decision to go to these businesses should not be taken lightly.

Kings Island said when they reopen in July, they will have these new protocols in place:

A new online reservation system; each guest is required to have a reservation prior to their visit to enable capacity management;

A requirement to complete a pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission;

A touchless temperature screening prior to entering the facility for both guests and associates;

Requirements for all guests, associates and vendors to wear masks as directed by the protocols

Social distancing markers throughout the park, including ride queue lines;

Limited guest/associate contact;

Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas;

Additional hand sanitization stations; and

Capacity management throughout the park.

“If anything, you have to take more precautions now because COVID-19 has spread much more widely throughout the community and there’s more people who have it so the chances of you contracting it are greater,” said Dan Suffoletto with PHDMC.

Suffoletto said their message of limited interactions remains the same, but if you choose to venture out, he urges you to bring hand sanitizer and plan ahead.

“Go at ‘off times’ when there might not be as many people,” said Suffoletto. “If you’re travelling to a location, don’t travel with others in your car. Keep it to your immediate family members and maybe meet people somewhere if you’re going to do that.”

Kings Island said in a press release, they will have social distancing markers throughout the park including ride queue lines.

Suffoletto said it’s crucial you explain to your children why they have to follow these new rules before entering the gates.

“Just by their nature, children do not want to social distance so there really needs to be some thought and attention to that and do the best that you can to educate your children about the needs to stay away from people and need to wear mask in public,” said Suffoletto.

Kings Island said 2020 season passes have been extended through 2021.

An opening date for Soak City Water Park has yet to be determined.