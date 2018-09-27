Kings Island announces the closing of Firehawk roller coaster

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo courtesy Kings Island)

MASON, OH (WCMH) -- Kings Island has announced the “death” of one of its roller coasters.

On Monday Kings Island confirmed that rumors surfacing over opening weekend of Halloween Haunt were true- a ride was leaving, and it would be one of the park’s 16 roller coasters.

The amusement park announced, Thursday, that the coaster leaving is Firehawk, a steel roller coaster located in the Coney Mall area of the park.

Final rides for Firehawk will begin this weekend, with its last days of operation occurring the final weekend of Halloween Haunt and The Great Pumpkin Fest, October 26 – 28.