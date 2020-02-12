Kindergarten Kindness Ninjas secretly doing good deeds across West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some West Carrollton students are doing good deeds and secretly spreading random acts of kindness.

A group of five and six year olds at Walter Shade ECC are known as the Kindness Ninjas.

“It means well you can spread kindness to anybody you want,” describes kindergarten student Wade Staley. “Because kindness is the only thing we trust.”

The kindergarten students have one mission.

“Random Act of Kindness,” states kindergarten student Willow Vikan.

Teacher Darla Myers is leading the pack.

“The concept is if you just do one random act of kindness, then they do random acts of kindness, and then they do random acts of kindness, and it keeps growing and that is how the world is literally changed just by one random act of kindness,” describes Myers. “We have Kindness Ninja headbands that we wear when we sneak around in the hallways.”

As part of their most recent operation, they set out to collect 100 items for the homeless.

“We’re sending stuff to the homeless shelter so that people that are homeless can get cleaned up,” says kindergarten student Madisyn Binnix.

“Soap, body wash, baby wipes, conditioner, and toothpicks, and then toothbrushes, toothpaste,” lists kindergarten student Parker Williams.

Their plan of attack even surprised themselves.

“The goal is 100 and we collected 332 items,” smiles Myers. “Don’t ever discount what a five and six year old can do.”

Mastering the moves, they have the hearts to go along with it.

“These kindergartners have the biggest hearts. When they have the opportunity to help someone, they cannot wait to do good and to help. The thing that has made me the most proud of them is that they don’t ask for anything in return,” beams Myers.

Day by day, they leave their mark on the school and the community one stealthy act of kindness at a time.

“It’s nice to treat others how you want to be treated,” says Williams.

The donations collected will be delivered to a shelter next week.