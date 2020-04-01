Kind words left for truck drivers at Auglaize County rest stop

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – While many are stuck working from home or not working at all during the pandemic, essential workers such as truck drivers continue to serve the country. The Ohio Department of Transportation captured some kind words left at an Auglaize County rest stop offering appreciation to those workers.

Someone took the time to write encouraging messages in chalk including phrases like, “Beat corona one truck at a time,” “Truckers are heroes,” and “Keep on truckin’.”

The Dayton region of the Ohio Department of Transportation shared a video of the artwork on their Twitter account:

Check out this message for Truckers at our Auglaize County rest stop. You are Simply the Best!#InThisTogetherOhio #COVID19OhioReady#StayHomeOhio pic.twitter.com/NYVAtJ34SA — ODOT Dayton (@ODOT_Dayton) March 31, 2020