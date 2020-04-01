1  of  2
Breaking News
Moraine man indicted for murder in stabbing death FDA requests removal of Zantac from the market
Live Now
Outbreak Update: Weekday coronavirus stream live now
Closings
There are currently 101 active closings. Click for more details.

Kind words left for truck drivers at Auglaize County rest stop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Corona truckers

Photo: The Ohio Department of Transportation via Twitter

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – While many are stuck working from home or not working at all during the pandemic, essential workers such as truck drivers continue to serve the country. The Ohio Department of Transportation captured some kind words left at an Auglaize County rest stop offering appreciation to those workers.

Someone took the time to write encouraging messages in chalk including phrases like, “Beat corona one truck at a time,” “Truckers are heroes,” and “Keep on truckin’.”

The Dayton region of the Ohio Department of Transportation shared a video of the artwork on their Twitter account:

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS