Kind messages spread throughout Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a year of tragedy in Dayton and in the Oregon District, kind messages found their way to the district in time for the holidays.

Residents and business owners on Fifth Street woke up to anonymous Post-It notes stuck on doors, windows, and posts. They carry positive messages, including one that read “Be gentle with yourself. We rise by lifting others everyday.”

This isn’t the first time kind notes were left in the Oregon District. Messages were left in the district shortly after the tragic mass shooting on Aug. 4 that left nine dead and 27 injured.

One passerby said he’s grateful for the positive affirmation after a difficult year.

“‘We all heal at our own pace, give yourself time'” Brian Whitten said, reading one of the Post-It notes. “That speaks to me very personally. This is the time of year where everyone really listens to their heart and these Post-It notes kind of show that to me.”

